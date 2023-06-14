HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston has re-signed head men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson to new contracts, the school announced on Tuesday.

Kelvin Sampson’s new contract runs through the 2026-27 season, elevating him to one of the nation’s top paid head coaches, the press release said.

Kellen Sampson’s new contract formalized the coaching succession plan upon the elder Sampson’s departure from the program with Kellen Sampson being designated head coach-in-waiting on the Houston staff.

Both contracts are pending approval from the University of Houston System Board of Regents.

“We have been working toward this moment for some time because Coach Sampson has done so much for not just our Men’s Basketball program but our University and the city of Houston. We could never pay him for all he has done and for what he is truly worth. He has returned Houston Basketball to one of the nation’s elite programs,” UH athletic director Chris Pezman said.

“Kellen has had opportunities presented to him, but he has remained loyal to our program. As we move into the future into a new league and continue to build upon our current success, Kellen is integral to that plan. We are pleased to make this commitment to Kellen and his family,” Pezman said.

“I would like to thank (University of Houston System Board of Regents Chairman) Tilman Fertitta, (UH President) Renu Khator, Chris Pezman and all that were involved for their continued support of me, my coaching staff, our student-athletes and our program,” Kelvin Sampson said.

“I feel so humble in the belief and commitment Houston Athletics has made to me and my family. I am unbelievably excited to build upon what we started here, and I am excited for the future and what lays ahead,” Kellen Sampson said. “We live by the motto ‘Be where your feet are’, and I am ready to work with our current team and help them pursue every goal and dream it has.”