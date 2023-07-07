HOUSTON (KIAH) — The annual college football clash for the Bayou Bucket between the University of Houston and Rice University, set for Sept. 9 at Rice Stadium, will be televised on NFL Network.

The game will be a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The game between the Cougars and Owls is the 42nd edition of the crosstown Houston rivalry, with last year’s game going to the Coogs in a 34-27 win at TDECU Stadium.

This year’s game will be the first when both schools are in the first year of membership in a new conference as Rice begins play in the American Athletic Conference and Houston in the Big 12 Conference. The two teams played as members of the Southwest Conference UH’s addition to the SWC in 1976 to the conference’s demise in 1995.

This will be the second game of the 2023 season for both teams. Houston opens the season at home against UTSA on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m., while Rice will be in Austin to face Texas on Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The UH-UTSA game will be broadcast on FS1, while the Rice-Texas game will be broadcast on FOX.