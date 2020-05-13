UK Archie Earns Invite From JJ Watt After Building NRG Stadium from Legos

A child in pandemic lockdown over in the United Kingdom, decided to do something special for his favourite NFL team, the Houston Texans. The boy all aTwitter called UH Archie is going viral after building NRG Stadium out of Legos. In a post on Twitter, @gp3legend posted (UK Archie) “hopes his favorite player @JJWatt likes it.
Even Houston Texans mascot Toro made a version of his own.
But mine didn’t turn out near as cool as Archie’s!@TexansTORO1 via Twitter
Houston Texans’s own JJ Watt retweeted the photos with an invitation to the “stadium he built” once the pandemic is over. Here’s a look at that tweet.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.