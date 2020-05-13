UK Archie Earns Invite From JJ Watt After Building NRG Stadium from Legos

A child in pandemic lockdown over in the United Kingdom, decided to do something special for his favourite NFL team, the Houston Texans. The boy all aTwitter called UH Archie is going viral after building NRG Stadium out of Legos. In a post on Twitter, @gp3legend posted (UK Archie) “hopes his favorite player @JJWatt likes it.

Even Houston Texans mascot Toro made a version of his own.

But mine didn’t turn out near as cool as Archie’s! @TexansTORO1 via Twitter

I did a similar project during lockdown, but mine didn’t turn out near as cool as Archie’s! Great job! https://t.co/Ark8dI57OB — TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) May 13, 2020

Houston Texans’s own JJ Watt retweeted the photos with an invitation to the “stadium he built” once the pandemic is over. Here’s a look at that tweet.

That is incredible!



Whenever we can have fans in the stands again, I want to fly Archie over here to experience a game in the real-life version of the stadium he built.



Please send me a DM so we can sort it out and until then, send my best to Archie from across the pond! https://t.co/ZTKw7ypFtA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 12, 2020

