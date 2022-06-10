HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston will be joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023 after reaching an exit agreement with the American Athletic Conference, the school announced Friday.

The Cougars will join Cincinnati, Central Florida (UCF) and Brigham Young (BYU) in the Big 12 Conference next July for the 2023-24 school year.

UH, along with Cincinnati and UCF announced were moving from the AAC to the Big 12 last year. BYU is an independent in football and a member of the West Coast Conference in other sports.

“Today’s announcement comes with tremendous optimism and excitement. This is the product of many years of vision, leadership and dedication. As we look forward to the opportunity ahead, we also thank the American Athletic Conference for the decade-long partnership,” said Chris Pezman, Houston athletic director.

The agreement means that UH will be playing against its former Southwest Conference schools in Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU next year. It is still unclear if Texas and Oklahoma will be in the Big 12 in 2023 as both schools are still negotiating its own exit agreement so they can go join the Southeastern Conference before the 2024 season.

But this puts UH into a Power Five conference, which means more prestige and more money for its two main sports, football and men’s basketball.

“We look forward to finishing strong in The American next year before starting a new era of Houston Athletics in the Big 12. The competition will be fierce, but we are primed and ready to accept the challenge,” said Renu Khator, UH president. “I’m grateful to AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco and his staff for their professionalism during our discussions. And while I look back with great pride on all we’ve accomplished over the last decade, I’m eager to set the bar even higher.”

The move also allows for Houston’s other Division I FBS program, Rice to begin its move from Conference USA to the AAC in 2023. The Owls have agreed to join other C-USA programs Charlotte, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas-San Antonio in their move to the AAC.

“The agreement reached between the American Athletic Conference and its three departing members allows us to formally begin the process of joining the American in the near future. We remain proud members of Conference USA for the 2022-23 academic year, and anticipate releasing more information on our transition to the American in the near future,” Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard said in a statement.