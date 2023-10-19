Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama scored 15 points in 21 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 117-103 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets in preseason action on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama missed all five of his shots from the field in the first half, but made 7 of 8 from the free throw line to help the Spurs (2-2) to a 60-44 advantage at halftime. He hit 3 of 5 shots in the second half ,with two 3-pointers, and finished with six rebounds and two blocks.

Devin Vassell hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Spurs. Zach Collins had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists. He also accounted for six of the Spurs’ 22 turnovers.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall selection in June’s draft, and 20th pick Cam Whitmore started and combined to score five points in the first half for Houston (3-1). Thompson and Whitmore scored 15 points apiece in the Rockets’ 99-89 win over the Spurs in Houston on Monday night, with Wembanyama sitting out.

Thompson finished with five points, four rebounds and four assists. Whitmore scored 14 of his 17 in the second half. Jeenathan Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.