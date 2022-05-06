HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans selected a local product with offensive lineman Kenyon Green with the 15th pick in the first round at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Green was not only a two-time All-American at Texas A&M, but he played his high school football at Atascocita High School near Humble.

The Atascocita Eagles have been one of the Houston area’s top high school football teams in the past few years.

Atascocita head coach Craig Stump talked with CW39 digital producer Chad Washington to talk about Kenyon Green and how his acquisition by the Texans has affected his program.