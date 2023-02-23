HOUSTON (KIAH) — The LIV Golf Tour is coming to the CW Network and to CW39 in Houston this weekend, bringing a new, exciting level of golf to viewers.

LIV Golf is a different way of golf, using more of a team aspect than an individual. There are 12 teams of four golfers each, battling each weekend on some of the best golf courses around the world.

Some of the great golf names have signed up to play on the LIV Golf Tour, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

Recently, CW39’s Chad Washington had a chance to talk with David Feherty, who will be a part of the CW’s LIV Golf coverage. Feherty is one of the most colorful golf experts out there, with his expertise and love of the sport.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa walks onto the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

David Feherty is one of the most influential and recognized voices in golf for more than two decades, joined the LIV Golf team as on-air commentator and co-executive producer of LIV Golf live event coverage. The renowned media personality known for delivering insight and humor to audiences around the globe made his debut July 29-31 at the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster.

The CW’s first broadcast of the LIV Golf Tour is the weekend of Feb. 24-26 at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. Friday’s first round will be streaming only, exclusively on the CW app and on the CW website.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s rounds will be on CW39 beginning at noon and will also stream on the CW app and online.