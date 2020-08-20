POLL: Hot Mic catches sportscaster’s slur during MLB game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds announce suspension of broadcaster Thom Brennaman

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was pulled off air during a game after being caught using a homophobic slur.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Brennaman was broadcasting a double-header between the Reds and Royals Wednesday when he was overheard on a hot mic referring to a city as “one of the f** capitals of the world.”

The comments quickly went viral and then Brennaman tried to issue an apology pleading for forgiveness — as he was also calling a home run by a Reds player at the same time.

He then turned over the broadcast to a colleague and left the booth. The Reds announced his immediate suspension.

Do you think Brennaman should be fired?

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Entertainment /

Lowest Gas Prices

Syndication /

Tiny Elephant Re-emerges After 50 Years

Syndication /

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Alert


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular