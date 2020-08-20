POLL: Hot Mic catches sportscaster’s slur during MLB game

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was pulled off air during a game after being caught using a homophobic slur.

Brennaman was broadcasting a double-header between the Reds and Royals Wednesday when he was overheard on a hot mic referring to a city as “one of the f** capitals of the world.”

The comments quickly went viral and then Brennaman tried to issue an apology pleading for forgiveness — as he was also calling a home run by a Reds player at the same time.

Notice when they are caught saying racist, sexist and bigoted comments, they always follow it up with "I'm a man of faith" in their apologies. https://t.co/R7gRM4ZrqN — Hafiz S 🐶🇨🇦 (@Hafiz_S32) August 20, 2020

He then turned over the broadcast to a colleague and left the booth. The Reds announced his immediate suspension.

