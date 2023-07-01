CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former Virginia Tech men’s coach Buzz Williams will be returning to the commonwealth to play Virginia November 29th at 7:15pm at John Paul Jones Arena. This will be the second ever meeting between the Cavaliers and Aggies. The first came back in 1962. The Cavaliers is coming off a 25-8 season claiming a share of the ACC regular season title.

