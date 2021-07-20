WATCH: Super Bowl champ Bucs meeting Biden at White House

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been four years since a Super Bowl winning team has visited the White House.

Tom Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots were there in 2017. Brady skipped that celebration due to a family commitment, but he was there Tuesday with his Buccaneer teammates as they met with President Joe Biden.

It was a challenging 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bucs were able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9 with superior offense, strong defense, and solid coaching.

Led by Coach Bruce Arians, the team had many superstars on both side of the ball, from Brady to Rob Gronkowski, Fournette, Evans, Ndamukong Suh, Pierre-Paul, Devin White and Shaquil Barrett.

Fans joined in on the victory party on the water. The boat parade will forever be remembered for the moment a confident Brady tossed the Lombardi trophy to tight end teammate Cam Brate.

Tuesday was the first time a team from the Tampa Bay area made a White House visit.

