SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Before the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the University of Houston Cougars take to the field in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, to talk about preparing to play on the coldest day, and savoring every moment of their bowl game appearance.

Coaches and select players gathered in the stadium’s media center to discuss the upcoming bowl game.

Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said the team is enjoying the hospitality provided by Shreveport.

“The one thing that’s fun about our team is they enjoy spending time together. They enjoy being around each other, and these bowl games are a reward for a job well done, and its an opportunity for them to get to spend more time together,” Desormeaux said.

Louisiana senior line backer Zi’Yon Hill-Green talked about the importance of enjoying his final day on the field wearing a Cajuns uniform.

“We cherish the moments with our teammates. That’s my family, that’s the brotherhood. Playing our bowl game in our home state, my family gets to come. They’re coming, about 40 of them. I love that, I love the support, I love Cajun Nation you know. Being that this is my last one I’m ready to have fun, have fun on the field we stress that a lot. So we’re gonna have fun and fly around.

Hill-Green addressed the weather forecast, saying Friday’s freeze wouldn’t be the worst they’ve played in, but the team will be weather ready.

Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen is an Iowa native and is unaffected by the steep drop in temperature.

“There’s a freeze coming tonight, nothing we do about that. It’s beautiful out there right now I wish we could play in the weather that’s out there right no,” Holgorsen said. “So it’s gonna dry up, get a little colder but hopefully the sun’s out. Last time I checked both teams will play in the same conditions so its not an advantage to anybody.”

Houston Cougars senior quarterback Clayton Tune talked about the bittersweet moment as his final opportunity to play college football approaches.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of thought put into it. It’s another game, it’s another opportunity to go out and play. It’s my last season, and I want to go out with a win, enjoy every minute out there with my brothers.”

Game day kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday for the bowl game that will pit neighboring Louisiana and Texas.