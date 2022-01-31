LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams held his weekly media availability Monday, one day before the Red Raiders play at home vs. Texas.

The Longhorns bring with them former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard.

TTU will come into the matchup No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll, while UT will come in No. 23. Both come into the matchup 5–3 in the conference; 16–5 overall. There are five Big 12 teams in the AP poll this week.

