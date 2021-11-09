LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics scheduled an introduction of Joey McGuire as the next head football coach. The introduction was set for noon Tuesday.
“McGuire … has spent the previous five seasons helping build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender following a legendary career at Cedar Hill High School,” Texas Tech said on Monday.
Use the video link above to watch our live coverage. Check back shortly after the live event for a replay.
Related Stories:
- Joey McGuire hits recruiting trail same day he was named head coach
- Here’s the official word from Joey McGuire — he was named next Texas Tech football head coach
- RRN confirms, Joey McGuire to be the next Texas Tech head football coach
- Texas Tech names Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach