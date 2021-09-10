Weekend forecast for regional college football games

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The forecast for some of the college football games in our region for tomorrow is looking hot for a few kickoffs. From Texas Southern at Baylor to the Coogs game at Rice, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has details on your game day forecast.

In addition to the heat, Saturday will be totally dry. Sunday is a different story, though. The Texans host the Jaguars in Houston at NRG Stadium. While the game is going on indoors, it certainly could be raining outdoors. Look for scattered storms to gradually move inland from the coast Sunday, mainly the 2nd half of Sunday and into Sunday night.