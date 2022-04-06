Augusta, GA (KIAH) – It’s a tradition unlike any other, the Masters Champions dinner on the Tuesday before the tournament begins. What would you serve if you got to plan the menu?

This year, reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama, made sure all of the former champions at the dinner enjoyed the Japanese flavor. From sushi and sashimi, to miyazaki wagyu, a four course meal was served at the Masters Dinner Club.

This leads us to our question, what would you serve? Meteorologist Adam Krueger and Anchor Hannah Trippett discussed what they would like to serve should they ever win the Masters.

The 2022 Masters tournament begins on Thursday, April 7 and concludes on Sunday, April 10.