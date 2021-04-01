Where NRG Stadium ranks among safest stadiums across the U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) Two days and counting to the inaugural RACE FOR THE DOME presented by Cadence Bank — a virtual race around the Houston Astrodome!

The virtual race starts THIS FRIDAY, April 2. April 2-11 Virtual race windowApril 9: Astrodome’s birthday - celebrate with a victory lap with 200 racers at the Dome! The first 200 people (JUST A FEW SPACES LEFT!) to register for RACE FOR THE DOME are eligible to race around the Astrodome itself. More details are below and attached. This 5K race, or about eight laps around the Astrodome, is open to all Dome lovers and supporters across Houston, Harris County, and the world. Sign up and encourage family, friends, and colleagues to join in this first RACE FOR THE DOME. Registrants will complete a 5K race on their own time at their own pace and report completion online to receive a one-of-a-kind, keepsake finisher medal. Racers are encouraged to post photos and finish times via social media with the hashtag #RaceForTheDome and follow the Astrodome Conservancy for fun facts and race information. March 11: Registration opensApril 2 -11: Virtual race windowApril 9: Astrodome’s birthday - celebrate with a victory lap! The first 200 people to register for RACE FOR THE DOME are eligible to race around the Astrodome itself!