Where NRG Stadium ranks among safest stadiums across the U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) Safety data is being released about different stadiums around the county that host professional sports. NRG Stadium, home to the largest scoreboard in the NFL ranks among them.
BestNeighborhood.org took a look at the square footage, capacity and the COVID situation in top 50 arenas in N. America to determine which stadiums were riskiest, but also took a look at the top 10 or so safest outdoor arenas..
Safest Stadiums
- Levi’s Stadium (Best)
- Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- Paul Brown Stadium
- NRG Stadium
- Lambeau Field
- Gillette Stadium
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Chase Center
- MetLife Stadium
- Moda Center
Riskiest Stadiums
- Scotiabank Saddledome
- SAP Center
- Little Caesars Arena
- Amalie Arena
- Chesapeake Energy Arena
- Gila River Arena
- Xcel Energy Center
- Smoothie King Center
- Prudential Center
- American Airlines Arena
Full Report here: https://bestneighborhood.org/the-riskiest-safest-arenas-for-a-potential-virus-outbreak/