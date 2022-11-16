HOUSTON (CW39) – The 2022 World Cup is underway! Houston’s soccer scene has grown through the recent year’s. It is time to grab your team’s jersey and head out to one of the many watch parties in H-town for the upcoming matches. Many local eateries, bars, and breweries are hosting events for fans to tune in.

Pitch 25- 2120 Walker St, Houston, TX 77003

Pitch 25 is local World Cup headquarters that you can view the games on the big screen. This year you can even watch the matches with former U.S. national team player, and Dynamo legend Brian Ching! They claim to be “throwing the biggest watch party in H-Town”. If you are a big fan of soccer, or a fan of a big party… THIS is the place to be!

William Price Distilling- 970 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018

William Price Distilling will be hosting Watch Parties for: All 7am games, 10 am games, 1pm games all USA matches ,all Mexico matches ,all England Matches, all Argentina Matches (including 4am!), and all Brazil matches. They provide FREE general admission or you can reserved seating for the big screen or a section of the lounge for you and friends. All reservation costs (excluding fees) are credited towards your purchases at the bar! Reserve your spot, and find the full schedule of matches HERE.

Social Beer Garden- 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

We will be broadcasting the matches on our HUGE 20ft HDTV (the largest outdoor LED screen in Houston) and indoors from over a dozen different screens all 65″ or larger. Sound will be on in English and Spanish. Social Beer Garden

Early games… they have you covered. Offerings include coffee, breakfast tacos (excluding 4am games), and donuts (4am games only).

Free wifi and free private parking are available. Check out schedule and details HERE.