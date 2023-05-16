HOUSTON (KIAH) Do you follow national team cheerleading squads? A new survey says local and Texas cheerleading squads are tops according to social media followers.

Cheerleading as a sport has been extremely common for high schools and colleges, particularly across the US, for decades now and the influence of professional cheerleading squads on fanbases is always growing.

The research team at Gambling.com took a closer look and measured the squads’ influence online. They looked at the growing popularity and determined the Top 10 most followed cheerleading squads across every professional team in the NBA and NFL. They analyzed three different data points to measure this: Facebook following, Instagram following, and Twitter following according to official cheerleading accounts as of May 2023.

Gambling.com findings revealed that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, topped the list with over 1.8m combined followers across all social media platforms. They beat the NFL’s New England Patriots Cheerleaders of the New England Patriots in second place with 544,000 followers. The NFL’s Houston Texans Cheerleaders, of the Houston Texans, in third place.