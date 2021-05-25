Which of the richest sports team owners doubled their wealth in a year?

Dan Gilbert speaks at Cobo Center on January 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Gilbert is the chairman and founder of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Inc., the owner of the National Basketball Association’s Cleveland Cavaliers. , Detroit, the once-thriving capital of the American automobile industry, has seen most of its jobs move overseas, leaving the remaining workers with the “Big Three” carmakers in a precarious position with little of the job security or benefits that helped make the American middle class the engine of the world economy. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the last few decades, owning a professional sports team has become a status symbol among the mega rich. However, the entry bar to the list of the wealthiest sports team owners got drastically higher in 2020 as the record year for billionaires’ wealth.

According to data presented by 123scommesse.it, the world’s five richest sports team owners doubled their wealth in the last year, with their combined net worth reaching $274bn as of April.

India’s richest person and the 12th wealthiest billionaire globally, Mukesh Ambani, tops the list of the wealthiest sports club owners. His cricket team, the Mumbai Indians, won the Indian Premier League champions title for the second year in a row. On top of that, shares of the billionaires` multinational conglomerate, Reliance Industries, rose by 85% in the last year, helping Ambani’s net worth to surge by 130% to $84.5 billion.

Former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, who has owned the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team since 2014, has also seen his fortune grow in the last year. Statistics show his net worth increased by 30% in the last twelve months, rising from $52.7 billion to $68.7 billion

However, the American businessman, investor, and owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Daniel Gilbert, witnessed the biggest wealth growth in the last year. Gilbert owns several sports franchises, including the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and the NBA G League’s Canton Charge. He also operates the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and chairs the gaming company JACK Entertainment. Over the last twelve months, his net worth surged by 700% to $51.9bn, placing him in the third place of the world’s wealthiest sports club owners.