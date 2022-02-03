HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and No. 6 Houston beat Tulane 73-62 on Wednesday night for its 11th straight victory.

White, a fifth-year graduate senior, also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds.

Josh Carlton added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks despite being in foul trouble throughout the game. Houston shot 46% but made 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars won their 37th straight home game — the second longest streak in the nation behind Gonzaga.

Kevin Cross had 17 points and six rebounds for Tulane (9-10, 6-4).