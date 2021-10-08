BIG GAME BANNER

LIVE REPORT: White Sox vs. Astros: Game 2 forecast and more

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — The roof of Minute Maid Park will be closed Friday for Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. First pitch of the game will be at 1:07 pm. Again, it’ll be sunny and warm.

All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel provided by Coca-Cola. Street Fest will open to all fans with a game ticket beginning at 11 a.m., two hours before first pitch.

Madi Conrad will sing the national anthem and the colors will be presented by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. The AT&T SportsNet broadcast team will throw out the first pitch, with color analyst Geoff Blum throwing to play-by-play commentator Todd Kalas. Houston rap legend Paul Wall will provide the “Play Ball” call.

Game 3 will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m. in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field, which is an an outdoor park. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a chance for a few showers.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, don’t have a scheduled time just yet. Game 4 would be in Chicago on Monday, and Game 5 would be back in Houston on Wednesday.

