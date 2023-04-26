HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was asked about the new practice facility and he jokingly responded with “you know … I really screwed up.” The highly anticipated $70 million facility is still under construction, but it’s permit delays that have put the project into slow gear.

“We want to do a real formal announcement but we were hoping it would be ready for next season. Just with permitting and everything,” Tilman explained. He did say it is going to be in the Galleria area and coming ‘real soon.’ “I think it’ll be a great tool to recruit players,” Tillman said April 26, 2023 at a press conference introducing new coach Ime Udoka.