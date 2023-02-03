RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-72 on Thursday night.

Williams added eight assists for the Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 Conference USA). Kaleb Stewart scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Dravon Mangum was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Max Fiedler finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Owls (15-7, 6-5). Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. In addition, Quincy Olivari finished with 13 points and two steals.

“All the credit goes to Louisiana Tech. They came ready to play and shot the lights out in the first half,” Rice head coach Scott Pera said. “We dug too big of a hole. You can’t play one half of basketball on the road and expect to win.”

Kenny Hunter’s layup with 54 seconds remaining in the second half gave Louisiana Tech the lead for good at 74-72.

Rice returns home for one game this Saturday, when it hosts North Texas.