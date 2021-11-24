Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston with 65-63 upset

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left.

With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing the Cougars a chance at a final attempt.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) gets pressured by Houston guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Houston will next face Oregon in the third-place game on Wednesday afternoon.