Wood helps Rockets rout Thunder 124-91 in home opener

The Houston Rockets bench signals three after the three-point basket by center Christian Wood (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 on Friday night in the Rockets’ home opener.

Oklahoma City had few answers for Wood, who went 13-for-19 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. Fourth in Most Improved Player voting last season, he also blocked four shots and had a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points and nine assists, and Eric Gordon scored 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala led Oklahoma City with 13 points apiece.

Houston hit 17 3-pointers on 44.7% shooting tonight after shooting 33.3% in the loss at Minnesota on opening night. Sixteen of the Rockets 17 wins came when having 13-plus 3-point FGM last season and Houston was 8-9 when shooting 40.0% or better from behind-the-arc.

The Rockets will next face Boston at home on Sunday at 6 p.m.