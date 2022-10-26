HOUSTON (KIAH) Nothing says “gameday” like hot dogs and beer, and Kenny & Ziggy’s dogs are World Series quality! Their artisan franks are made for them using an old family recipe, which includes natural casings that give them the perfect “snap” when you bite ‘em. Come watch the World Series games in the Spritzer Bar and enjoy these amazing hot dogs with the works for just $5, plus all draft beers just $4 each! (Special is in the bar only)

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 173 Post Oak Blvd., 713-871-8883; www.kennyandziggys.com

Want to enjoy the hot dogs at home? You can order them to go from the menu! $15.95 each, served with fries.

Eat like a mensch at Minute Maid Park during the World Series with Kenny & Ziggy’s World Series bag lunch! Includes a 6oz Nosher-sized sandwich, a bag of chips, pickles and a mini black and white cookie and a bottle of water, with condiments and napkins of course. For $17.95!