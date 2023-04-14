HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s only one home game left on the regular season schedule for the Roughnecks.

But if they win Saturday over the visiting Vegas Vipers, Houston would be one step closer to hosting a postseason game at TDECU Stadium.

The Roughnecks have already clinched a spot in the XFL’s South Division Championship on April 29.

It would be a home game for Houston with a win over the Vipers and an Arlington Renegades loss at the D.C. Defenders on Saturday.

The Roughnecks play the Renegades in Arlington in their last regular season game on April 23.

The two teams will likely play again in the division title game with the winner advancing to the XFL Championship Game on May 13.