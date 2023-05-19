HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks have leveled up into jobs in the NFL.

Two defensive linemen – Jack Heflin and C.J. Brewer – have signed contracts with NFL teams this week, with Heflin signing with the New Orleans Saints and Brewer signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both were on the Roughnecks defense that was one of the top defensive units in the XFL this past season. Heflin was an All-XFL Team selection this season with 25 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. Brewer had 17 total tackles and 2.5 sacks with one fumble recovery.

APRIL 9, 2023: The Houston Roughnecks against the San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamo Dome on April 9th, 2023 in San Antonio, TX. (© Alex Bierens de Haan/XFL)

This will be Brewer’s second stint in the NFL after being on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad for most of the 2022 season. Heflin has played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants the last two seasons.

CW39 digital producer Chad Washington talked with C.J. Brewer about his new opportunity with the Bucs.