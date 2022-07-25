HOUSTON (CW39) — The XFL is returning to Houston, as the league is re-launching after it was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston will be among eight teams in the league, joining teams in Arlington and San Antonio.

The University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium will serve as one of eight host sites for the XFL as the league announced the cities and venues that its teams will call home starting with the upcoming season which will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.

The new team will be led by longtime Houstonian and coaching icon Wade Phillips.

Phillips, a three-year starting linebacker at Houston from 1966-68, who owned the Cougars’ tackle assists record until 2011, will serve as head coach.

Over his 40-year career, Phillips has coached at the college and pro-level with Oklahoma State, Kansas, the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams – including as head coach for the Saints, Broncos, Bills, Falcons, Cowboys and Texans.

“It is a real honor to be the Head Coach here in Houston, a city that I’ve called home for many, many years,” Phillips said. “I know Houston fans better than anyone, and I know that we’re going to have a good turnout and a great time at our games. We’re going to have a team that is going to play as hard, and we’ll come out with victories.”

The team’s name will be revealed at a later date.