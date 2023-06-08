HOUSTON (KIAH) — Transformers fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since Paramount Pictures announced the release of their latest installment in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And now, they have even more reason to be excited! In an interview with Brad Gilmore for CW39 Spotlight, Anthony Ramos, one of the film’s stars, shared his thoughts on the upcoming movie, and Ramos revealed about working on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, moves at a breakneck pace and features some of the most epic action scenes you’ll ever see on the big screen. Ramos praised the production team for creating a film that pushed the boundaries of what was possible, especially in terms of special effects.

Speaking to Brad Gilmore on the challenges of working on a movie with characters that appear on screen and not on set, Ramos says:

You just, you, I mean, it’s really just about using your imagination, man. Like you, you, you really put the scenario together. We really work hard to, to, um, to establish the world where we’re at. We like, all right, Brooke, what’s going on here? What are we doing? What emotional state, what we supposed to be? Am I supposed to be in right now? All right, cool. Where we standing? Where we going? Where we starting? Where we in? All right, where, where’s the tennis ball? Where’s optimist? Where’s bony? Cool, let’s rehearse this a couple times. And you just, you just kind of dive in, man. You just like, man, you make it up as you go, right? You, you start finding things you like, you know what, actually, if I stood over there in this moment, or if we did this instead of doing that, you know, cause it’s like you are working with an imagine. You can live, you can do anything with these robots. So you, you almost anything, right? So you can, you can change scenes dramatically for the better. Um, you know, uh, when, when you’re working like this. Anthony Ramos

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters June 9th.