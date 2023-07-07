HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Imani, the former Houston, TX resident now turns social media superstar thanks to her viral videos that even got the attention of Usher is Back with a brand-new single called “Sipp’n”. CW39’s Brad Gilmore puts Ashley Imani in the spotlight for Part 2 of his interview with the star.

Welcome to the CW39 Spotlight. I’m Brad Gilmore. Last week we highlighted Ashley Imani, who is a social media superstar whose viral videos helped get her the attention of Usher. And we continue our conversation about her incredible career in the spotlight. One of the greatest artists of all time reaches out to you, that being Usher, usher, Raymond Iiv, if you wanna get technical. how does that, yes. So how does this happen?

Well, typically from what I’m told, he, he normally like would have his team reach out. but he reached out on his own and he was extremely professional, extremely respectful. He introduced himself as if I didn’t know who he was which I thought was really cool. And that was like my first experience of, of realizing like, man, he’s like actually really humble. He’s a really good guy. so yeah, he just hit me up himself and then put me in contact with his team. Let me

Ask you, get the message from Usher. Yes. I want you to join me in Las Vegas for the residency. Like what is your immediate reaction to that reading that message?

And it was pretty crazy, Brad, because it was like he reached out to me that Tuesday and the following Tuesday. I’m literally in Vegas on stage. So I had literally one week to, to learn everything I needed to learn.

What? One week he’s like, dang, usher. Can you give me a little bit more notice? <laugh>,

