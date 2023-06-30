HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Imani, the former Houston, TX resident now turns social media superstar thanks to her viral videos that even got the attention of Usher is Back with a brand-new single called “Sipp’n” and we put Ashley Imani in the spotlight.

Brad Gilmore:

Why this record? “Sipp’n”, why was this the record to put out and let people know, like kind of what is sipping, like what’s the song about if you had to encapsulate it in a definition?

Ashley Imani:

Honestly, I’m just talking my trash on. I love the song, you know, by Three Six Mafia. So I was like, when I heard the beat, I heard that melody and then we kind of built from there. but I chose, I didn’t even really choose this song alone. It was a collective decision. I actually had like listening sessions and everything and kind of had, I had people like kind of vote for their favorite song. And I have so many great songs that it was kind of like tug of war. Like some people like a different song, some people like this song, but I felt like this one is strong. It was strong to like come back out, like, boom, I’m here. This is what I do. And then I can start taking them down that journey and that road, and now they can start seeing like how versatile I am and what different type of music I make. But I felt like this song is relevant to the time right now. And I feel like it just jammed, like, you know.

Brad Gilmore:

We want to thank Ashley Imani for joining us on this edition of the CW39 Spotlight. She’s actually going to be back next week to talk about more of her incredible career. But until next time, I’m Brad Gilmore, CW 39 Houston.