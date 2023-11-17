HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the beats of the ’80s resonate through the airwaves once more, Adam Aziz captures the essence of hip-hop’s golden era in his riveting podcast, ‘Class of ’88’. Hosted by none other than the iconic Will Smith, a figure synonymous with the rise of hip-hop culture, the podcast journeys through the pivotal moments that shaped a genre and defined a generation. Aziz, a noted hip-hop historian, meticulously unpacks the stories behind the music, offering listeners an immersive trip down memory lane. ‘Class of ’88’ is not just a podcast; it’s a cultural artifact, bringing the vibrant history of hip-hop into the spotlight.
