HOUSTON (KIAH) — In an exclusive interview with CW39, Brad Gilmore sits down with The Iron Claw stars Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney to delve into the gripping true story of the Von Erich brothers, legends of the 1980s professional wrestling world. The actors share their experiences and insights into portraying a tale that intertwines family, fame, and the relentless pursuit of greatness in the unforgiving arena of professional wrestling.

The Iron Claw tells the story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.