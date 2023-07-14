HOUSTON (KIAH) — Martin Kove is most known to the public from the hugely successful The Karate Kid (1984) in which he played John Kreese, the head instructor of the Cobra Kai karate school. He reprised the role in the two sequels, The Karate Kid Part II (1986) and The Karate Kid Part III (1989). Kove has since kept consistently busy, primarily in the action-thriller film genre, and has notched up over 80 film appearances to date, as well as numerous television guest roles. Kove reprises the role of John Kreese in “Cobra Kai” the widely popular Netflix series.

Prodigal Son was conceived by Kove and writer-producer Don Handfield — who co-writes the series. Handfield is the author of hit comic series The Dark Age, The Source and The Rift. He is also co-creator and EP of History Channel’s Knightfall, and producer of The Founder, staring Michael Keaton. Actor-writer Clay Adams penned the series alongside