HOUSTON (KIAH) — The debut of CW39 Spotlight is here! Here at CW39, we are shining a light on our very own entertainment segment today.

CW39 Spotlight’s Brad Gilmore interviewed the cast of ‘Fubar‘ about a new Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy series and talks with actors Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, and Travis Van Winkle.

Here’s a quick look:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.