HOUSTON (KIAH) — When it comes to versatility, Cedric “The Entertainer” continues to impress and surprise his fans.

Appearing recently on CW39 Spotlight, the iconic comedian and actor delved deep into his latest venture: authorship. His debut novel, titled “Flipping Boxcars,” is set to hit the shelves on September 12th, and it promises to be every bit as captivating as his on-stage performances.

Cedric shared insights into the book’s inspiration, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse into what to expect.

“Flipping Boxcars” isn’t just a transition from stage and screen to paper for Cedric; it’s a testament to his diverse talent and deep well of stories waiting to be told. The novel, while drawing from some personal experiences, is crafted with the same wit and charm that Cedric brings to his comedy yet offers a fresh perspective that fans might not expect.

As the release date approaches, there’s palpable excitement in the air, with many eagerly awaiting their chance to flip through the pages of what could be this year’s most engaging read.