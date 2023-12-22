WWE fans in Houston are in for a treat this holiday season as WWE Superstar Grayson Waller gears up for the much-anticipated WWE Holiday Tour! In an exclusive interview with CW39 Spotlight’s Brad Gilmore, Waller shared his enthusiasm and what fans can expect at the Toyota Center on December 28th. Get ready for an action-packed night that’s sure to bring festive cheer to wrestling enthusiasts.

