HOUSTON (KIAH) — Prepare to be swept away by the lyrical prowess of Houston’s very own D-Risha as he reveals his highly anticipated album, “Escape from Houston, TX.” In an exclusive CW39 Spotlight interview with Brad Gilmore, D-Risha shares the inspiration behind this groundbreaking project and announces a not-to-be-missed live show featuring a lineup of talented artists.

