(SPOTLGIHT) — David Ayer and Josh Hutcherson Discuss ‘The Beekeeper’ with Brad Gilmore on CW39 Spotlight

In a recent episode of CW39’s Spotlight, host Brad Gilmore had the privilege of sitting down with the acclaimed director David Ayer and talented actor Josh Hutcherson to talk about their latest project, ‘The Beekeeper.’ This much-anticipated action thriller, also starring Jason Statham, is already generating buzz for its intense storyline and stellar cast.

Ayer, known for his gripping narratives and dynamic directing style, shared his vision for the film. Ayer’s passion for storytelling was evident as he spoke about the challenges and triumphs of bringing this complex narrative to life. Josh Hutcherson, portraying a pivotal role in the film, discussed the depth of his character and the experience of working alongside co-star Jason Statham.

Don’t miss this exciting interview on CW39 Spotlight, where Ayer and Hutcherson reveal what makes ‘The Beekeeper’ a must-see film. Be sure to catch ‘The Beekeeper’ in theaters for a thrilling cinematic experience.

For more exclusive interviews and the latest in entertainment, keep watching CW39 Spotlight.