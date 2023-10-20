HOUSTON (KIAH) — Brad Gilmore sits down with Houston’s rising star, Tim Qualls, to discuss his latest musical journey, ‘FEEL’. In an exclusive interview, Qualls sheds light on his inspirations, the creative process behind the album, and the emotions he aims to evoke in listeners. From his soulful tunes to his evocative lyrics, ‘FEEL’ promises to be an album that resonates with many. The interview delves into Qualls’ artistic evolution and the stories behind the tracks. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Tim Qualls or new to his music, this interview is a must-read for all music enthusiasts.

