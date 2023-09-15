HOUSTON (KIAH) — Emeril Lagasse, the culinary kingpin and famed TV chef, is bringing the sizzle back to our screens with the much-anticipated Season 2 of “Emeril Tailgates”! The CW39 Spotlight segment had an exclusive tête-à-tête with Lagasse to give viewers a taste of what’s coming.

Emeril, with his infectious energy and signature “Bam!”, promises that this season will be a delectable treat for fans. Season 1 left audiences craving more with its blend of vibrant fans, iconic stadium foods, and Emeril’s unique twists on tailgating classics. With the promise of delving deeper into local fan culture and exploring newer culinary delights, Season 2 is poised to be an even bigger hit.

“Emeril Tailgates” is not just a cooking show; it’s a celebration of community, sports, and the food that brings us all together. As we watch the kickoff of Season 2, one thing’s for sure: Emeril is about to take tailgating to the next level!