HOUSTON (KIAH) — In a captivating and exclusive interview, CW39 Spotlight’s Brad Gilmore sat down with esteemed author and editor, John Hatch. Hatch, known for his expertise in American history, pop culture, and the intersection of film and society, delves into the making of the 1985 classic “Clue” in his latest book, “What Do You Mean Murder? Clue and the Making of a Cult Classic.”

John Hatch is an editor and author who has written about the American West, memory in history, and pop culture. He has documented the roles of Paramount Pictures and Cecil B. DeMille in placing Ten Commandments monuments across the United States in the 1950s to promote DeMille’s film The Ten Commandments (1956). He has also researched the early development of film in the Progressive Era and moral crusades against nickelodeons and cinemas. He lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, Joy.