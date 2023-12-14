HOUSTON (KIAH) — In a captivating and exclusive interview, CW39 Spotlight’s Brad Gilmore sat down with esteemed author and editor, John Hatch. Hatch, known for his expertise in American history, pop culture, and the intersection of film and society, delves into the making of the 1985 classic “Clue” in his latest book, “What Do You Mean Murder? Clue and the Making of a Cult Classic.”
John Hatch is an editor and author who has written about the American West, memory in history, and pop culture. He has documented the roles of Paramount Pictures and Cecil B. DeMille in placing Ten Commandments monuments across the United States in the 1950s to promote DeMille’s film The Ten Commandments (1956). He has also researched the early development of film in the Progressive Era and moral crusades against nickelodeons and cinemas. He lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, Joy.
MORE FROM CW39 SPOTIGHT WITH BRAD GILMORE
- Dems push for better gun violence prevention 11 years after Sandy Hook
- Senators say diabetes and obesity epidemics are harming health of millions of Americans and costing billions of dollars
- Elon Musk plans to open university in Austin: Report
- Water bead warning: Why major retailers are pulling popular toy
- McCarthy reflects on ouster in farewell speech: ‘I would do it all again’