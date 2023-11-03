HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 Spotlight is proud to present a special episode featuring none other than the legendary comedian, Chris Tucker! He’s here to get us all excited about ‘The Legend Tour,’ which is set to make a hilarious stop in Houston on November 4th and 5th at the Bayou Music Center.

Known for his infectious laughter and unforgettable roles in iconic films, Chris Tucker promises an evening filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable entertainment. This is a chance to see a comedy legend in action, live on stage.

In our exclusive interview with Chris Tucker, we’ll delve into his comedic journey, what audiences can expect from ‘The Legend Tour,’ and why Houston is in for a night of non-stop laughter. Don’t miss this chance to catch Chris Tucker in person, and secure your tickets for ‘The Legend Tour’ – it’s an event you won’t want to miss!