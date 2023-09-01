HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week on the CW39 Spotlight, Brad Gilmore speaks with actor, comedian and podcaster, Jason Mewes, known the world round as one half of the cinematic duo “Jay and Silent Bob” to talk the legacy of the characters and the upcoming cruise celebrating the View Askewniverse. The “Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew”, which sails February 23-26, 2024, from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Smith and his Jay & Silent Bob partner Jason Mewes are hosting the cruise, which will feature live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy, exclusive q&as, autograph and photo sessions, movie screenings, theme nights, musical performances, and “an array of enhanced experiences.”

Highlighted in the conversations is the enduring popularity of Jay and Silent Bob, who made their first appearance in Kevin Smith’s 1994 film “Clerks.” The characters quickly became cult favorites, known for their quick-witted banter, irreverent humor, and their unique ability to comment on various aspects of society. Mewes and Gilmore discussed how Jay and Silent Bob have remained relatable to audiences over the years, evolving to reflect changing times while staying true to their core essence.

These characters have not only brought laughter to audiences but have also offered a lens through which to explore the complexities of friendship, individuality, and societal norms. As “Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew” sets sail, fans can undoubtedly look forward to another memorable chapter in the journey of these beloved movie icons.

In a world where entertainment trends come and go, the enduring charm of Jay and Silent Bob reminds us that certain characters can transcend time, continuing to resonate with new generations while evoking fond memories for longtime devotees.