HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 Spotlight’s Brad Gilmore interviewed the cast of ‘Fubar‘ about a new Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy series and talks to stars Gabriel Luna and Jay Baruchel.

Jay and Gabriel describe what their thoughts were when they first read the script knowing they’d be able to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger:

JAY: “I mean, you know, even if there was like nothing good on the page, it would’ve been a blast, you know, but there was, but you know, I’m spoiled that there was a bunch of good stuff and, yeah, I knew I’d be able to ‘kinda,’ I don’t know, have fun, do funny stuff, get to jam with some, some people that I respect and then get to be, you know, um, super awkward next to the greatest movie star in the history of cinema. So, pretty wicked.”

GABRIEL: “I kind of knew that, that they were shaping kind of a character in this, in this form. And um, and I was really happy and excited to see what they had done with it and how they had incorporated a lot of Arnold and i’s, uh, uh, real life relationship into, into the character. Um, and yeah, no, he’s, he just, he just loves him, man. He, he loves him. He’s like a second dad. I, I, I want to make him proud and I, and I’ve literally worked my whole life so that he’d be impressed with what I’ve done and then, uh, and then to find out, you know, and then to find out what, what, what he has done in his past and makes his mortal enemies. So yeah, there’s certainly a lot of meat on that bone and, and I, and I enjoyed playing.”

Netflix’s ‘Fubar‘ is available to stream in it’s entirely today.