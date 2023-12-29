HOUSTON (KIAH) — In an exciting edition of CW39’s Spotlight, host Brad Gilmore sat down with Kel Mitchell, the star of the highly anticipated sequel, Good Burger 2. Fans of the original 90s classic are in for a treat as Mitchell spilled the beans on what to expect from the new movie, set to be a nostalgic yet fresh take on the beloved franchise.

Mitchell, reuniting with his co-star Kenan Thompson, shared heartwarming details about his own children, Honor and Wisdom, making special cameo appearances in the film. The sequel, which became an instant hit on Paramount+, is not just a fun family movie but also a reflection of Mitchell’s journey as an actor and a father.

But it’s not all about the glitz and glamor of Hollywood for Mitchell. He’s equally passionate about his role as a celebrity supporter of World Vision, a humanitarian organization dedicated to tackling poverty and injustice. During the interview, Mitchell highlighted the importance of giving back and shared his experiences participating in events like the Global 6K for Water race. He emphasized how such initiatives could make a profound difference in the lives of those in need.

As the interview wrapped up, Gilmore and Mitchell also touched upon the actor’s upcoming ventures, including new music set for release in 2024. Kel Mitchell continues to inspire both on and off the screen, balancing his successful entertainment career with meaningful philanthropic work.

Catch the full interview on CW39’s Spotlight and get a deeper glimpse into the world of Good Burger 2 and the impactful work Mitchell is doing with World Vision. Stay tuned for more updates!