HOUSTON (KIAH) — In an enlightening exclusive interview with CW39, Brad Gilmore sits down with the comedic talent, Kel Mitchell. Renowned for his laughter-inducing roles, Kel shares his journey through the world of comedy and his impactful work with World Vision. Mitchell discusses how his comedic career has enabled him to give back, intertwining humor with heart in his efforts to make a difference in the world.
