HOUSTON (KIAH) — Roxy Striar Shines in Her Latest Role in ‘Always, Lola’ – Exclusive on CW39 Spotlight with Brad Gilmore

CW39’s Spotlight, hosted by Brad Gilmore, welcomed the talented Roxy Striar for an exclusive interview about her latest movie, “Always, Lola.” Striar, known for her dynamic presence both on and off the screen, discussed her starring role in the film.

During her conversation with Gilmore, Striar shared insights into her journey with the film, from initial script readings to the final touches in post-production. She highlighted the collaborative spirit on set and the creative process that helped bring the story of Lola to life.

Fans of Roxy Striar and movie enthusiasts alike won’t want to miss this heartfelt and revealing interview. Catch Roxy Striar as she delves into the world of “Always, Lola” and shares her experiences from this remarkable project.

Be sure to check out “Always, Lola” in theaters soon and join the conversation about this enchanting film.