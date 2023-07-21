HOUSTON (KIAH) — On the night of the most significant event in his company’s history, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, and founder of Reality of Wrestling Booker T sits down with CW39’s Brad Gilmore to talk about what the night means to him, the record-breaking crowd that is going to be in attendance and does his best, to sum up, what this passion project of his truly means. Reality of Wrestling was founded in 2005, and Booker T sought to create the next generation of professional wrestling superstars. Since then, several of his students have signed with major companies like WWE, AEW, and Ring of Honor. Most notably, the tag team known as the Usos in WWE and ROW alumni main-evented in this year’s WrestleMania in Los Angeles, California, at Sofi Stadium, the most significant event in professional wrestling history.

